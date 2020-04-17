Opinion: The Return to Normalcy

With everything that is going on currently in the world, many people are beginning to wonder when things will return to normal. Since a temporarily increased amount of rules and regulations prevents us from living regularly, even just the thought of the future makes people happy.

For students, it is important that we look forward and think about the next step. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has extended the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” initiative until April 30.

With this being said, from the way things look now, the end of the semester will coincide with the end of the order, leaving the fate of summer in our hands.

Once this is all over, there may be some hesitation to take major trips or attend large public gatherings, but this doesn’t mean we cannot enjoy the various luxuries of our hometowns.

Going about our everyday lives is not currently possible for everyone, especially those deemed nonessential workers. So, the first thing that many students are looking forward to is simply leaving the house.

Although she said that being in the house is not all bad and does have its perks, Anna Albaugh, a sophomore from Frankfurt, Ind., is looking forward to enjoying her freedom, her town and the unique things that come along with it.

“[Being at home] has also allotted me more time to read books that I’ve been wanting to read for quite some time,” said Albaugh. “But I’m most looking forward to being able to go to the gym with my friends, out to eat with my family and also getting to go shopping. I constantly crave some chips and salsa from my favorite small-town restaurant and even a Starbucks drink.”

Along with waiting to go out, students are also ready to take life more seriously. This situation has been a wake-up call for everyone, especially for students whose whole lives were uprooted from one city to another.

Alyssa Lowe, a sophomore from Battle Creek, Mich., said she is hopeful that when everything clears up, people will be more conscious of their decisions and actions.

“I hope that when everything goes back to normal that people won’t take life for granted and actually appreciate everything and everybody they have,” said Lowe.

For seniors, the yearning for normalcy is increasing every minute. This is the worst time for the economy since the crash in 2008, so finding a stable job and entering adulthood may be tricky.

Malik Bozell, a senior from Battle Creek, Mich., is amongst those who will be entering the job search after graduation.

“The first thing I’m doing after this quarantine business is getting my hair cut, then hopefully entering into my internship, which hopefully will be leading into a job,” said Bozell.

Bozell, just like everyone else believes that eventually, things will be better, but maybe not too soon.

“I do feel like eventually things will go back to normal. Soon? No. I feel like this will last a great deal of time, at least a full year to fully recover after quarantine, and by normal I mean with a lot of changes to the way we live,” said Bozell.

The hope for normalcy fuels positive attitudes. Regardless of the setbacks, students are feeling confident that we will all be successful in the end.