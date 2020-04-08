New Habits to Pick Up During Quarantine

Simple, common habits can help your day-to-day productivity, health and well-being. For some, these suggestions may already be well-known, but it can’t hurt to share and reiterate positive habits, some which are helpful now more than ever.

Given the unpredictable times we are living in, there are many things that we cannot control. Fortunately, there are some things that we can. Having routines can help relax the mind and provide stability. Good habits like these can provide a sense of security during a time that feels like we’ve been stripped of it.

Making your bed

According to Navy Admiral WIlliam McRaven, making your bed first thing in the morning is an easy way to complete a small task to start off your day, making it more likely you will complete more tasks, big and small, throughout the day.

Taking Cold Showers

Cold showers can have a number of benefits. A 2016 study shows that cold showers can strengthen your immune system, making symptoms of common illnesses feel less severe. In addition to increasing blood flow throughout your body, cold showers can also help wake you up. Stepping out of that cold water, you will feel much more alert and awake. Whether it is a placebo effect or not, this can help you feel more motivated to get started on other tasks.

Exercising

Exercising has multiple benefits for your physical and mental health. As an article in the National Library of Medicine stated, exercising can help release chemicals that improve your mood. This, in turn, helps manage stress. In addition to helping you fall asleep faster and for longer, exercise can reduce your risk of heart disease and some cancers. Overall, it can help improve your physical and mental health.

Taking a Moment of Gratitude

Try and spend some portion of the day away from distractions and reflect on what you are thankful for or other things that make you happy. This can help foster a positive mindset during times of uncertainty. Many health and wellness advocates like Lauren Jessen, Co-Founder of Carpe Juvenis: Seize Your Youth encourage a gratitude journal because they can help lower your stress levels, help you focus on what matters, and keep you calm.

Journaling

At the end of the day, write down things you accomplished throughout the day. You may find that you are pleasantly surprised by what you did and how much you did. If not, this can be a good time to reflect on what changes you can make going forward.

A bullet journal or even just a notecard can be filled out throughout the day as you get things done. Places like Pinterest have great suggestions for how to create these journals and help record the things you want to be doing.

Why?

Small habits may not seem to have a big impact right away, and that’s what makes people more likely to give them up. But, if stuck to, good habits can have a massive impact on your life in the long run. According to James Clear, author of Atomic Habits, habits are the compound interest of self-improvement. They provide a constant return. Sticking with habits helps ease the mind during any sort of time.