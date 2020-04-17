Highlighting Good News in the Midst of COVID-19

Covid-19 is a tragedy and it is constantly in the media. Although these are hard times, there have been some great things that have happened in the past week that may help lift your spirits.

Kittens Explore The Georgia Aquarium

A few lucky kittens from the Atlanta Humane Society got to explore the Georgia Aquarium, which is currently closed to all human visitors. The four tabby kittens, Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles, and Dory, could be seen looking at colorful fish and floating jellyfish.

Marquette Moment

Citizens of Marquette, Michigan have been encouraged to check in on their neighbors daily.

“Marquette Moment” is an initiative created by the Marquette City Commission and Mayor, Jenna Smith, to encourage citizens to step out of their homes and mitigate feelings of isolation.

“Marquette Moment” first appeared on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. and has occurred every day since. Citizens must stay at least six feet apart and use social distancing while participating in “Marquette Moment.”

Air Pollution Decreases, Making the Himalayan Mountain Tops Visible

Covid-19 has put many areas on lockdown, leading to a decrease in air pollution. Smog has blocked the view of the Himalayan Mountains in northern India for decades, but air pollution amounts have gone down so much that the Himalayas can now be seen from over 100 miles away.

Giant Pandas Finally Mate After 13 Years While Zoo is Closed

Ying Ying and Le Le, two giant pandas in Ocean Park zoo in Hong Kong, have a history of abstinence. The couple had not mated in 13 years when the zoo closed due to the pandemic.

Ocean Park said that the potential resulting pregnancy would not be seen by ultrasound until 14 to 17 days before birth. According to The World Wildlife Fund (WWF), newborn giant pandas are about the size of a stick of butter.

There are just 1,800 pandas left in the wild, according to the WWF, but the numbers are beginning to rise. In September, Pandas were moved from the endangered list to the vulnerable list.