Beyond the Spotlight: Juwan Perry

Over half of the Albion College student body participates in one of 23 varsity sports teams on campus. The college places an emphasis on competing at a high level in the NCAA Division III while also excelling each day in the classroom.

The vast number of student-athletes on campus have a multitude of backgrounds, including many unique players that often go unnoticed.

In order to truly appreciate all of the student-athletes who make up Albion athletics, The Pleiad’s “Beyond the Spotlight” series features a different athlete and the impact they have had on campus.

This Week

Featured in this week’s “Beyond the Spotlight” is basketball player Juwan Perry, a junior from Gurnee, Ill. Perry is an accounting major who enjoys fishing and listening to music in his free time.

While being recruited in his senior year of high school, Perry chose Albion because of the warm, familial feeling he had while visiting campus.

“When I got to the campus and talked to the people, the coaches it just felt right. A family feeling. That’s why I committed here,” said Perry.

In Perry’s three years at Albion, he has learned that he is not always going to get the main role, his most desired role. Not everyone can have the big, fun part, someone has to take the supporting role.

“You have to be a good role player when you’re on the team because sometimes you’re not going to get the playing time or the role that you want but you still have to be a good teammate,” said Perry. “I found other ways to step up and do the other things that my team wanted me to do.”

Perry said his favorite part of being at Albion the past couple of years is spending time with his team as well as being on the court. These two things have aided his ability to build relationships with his coaches and teammates that will last a lifetime.

Even going to places in the community in Albion, Perry finds people asking about how the team is doing.

“You go to the stores and the gas stations and stuff and they ask you how your games or practices are,” said Perry.

Over the past couple of years, the team has grown to be very close, spending time with one another on and off the court.

“That really related to on the court,” said Perry. “We worked as one, a lot of teamwork. It was essential to a lot of success we had the past two years.”

The basketball team finished its season right before spring break. Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cut the basketball season short, the team was not able to start its usual spring practices. Despite this, the team is looking forward to coming back next year to work hard and work together in another season.