Albion College Announces ‘Michigan 2020 Promise’ Scholarship for Incoming Class

On Wednesday, Albion College announced that the incoming fall class will receive the “Michigan 2020 Promise” scholarship, which was developed to aid families in paying for college tuition amid financial concerns created by COVID-19.

“A lot of families thought they had money saved up for college and now need to use that to pay rent or buy groceries,” said Albion College President Mauri Ditzler in an interview with Fox 2 Detroit. “Scholarships are more important than ever. Our Michigan 2020 Promise is designed to help young people with that issue.”

The scholarship, which is exclusively offered to transfer students and Michigan high school seniors graduating this spring, will cover the entire cost of college tuition for Michigan students whose families annual income amounts to less than $65,000 per year following the application of the Michigan Tuition and Federal Pell grants. Families who have an annual income of over $65,000 will receive between $92,000 and $136,000 worth of scholarships throughout students’ four years at Albion.

The goal of the scholarship is to aid all families and make higher education a possibility for incoming students.

“We know that this is a challenging time for every family,” said Ditzler.

A single donor made offering the Michigan 2020 Promise to the incoming fall class a possibility for the college. In addition to the Michigan 2020 Promise, Albion College will also be waiving the requirement of SAT and ACT scores for the incoming fall class. The hope is that this will further alleviate incoming students’ stress and ensure that attending college is not out of the question for them.

In order to receive the Michigan 2020 Promise, students must visit albion.edu/MI20promise and apply by May 1.