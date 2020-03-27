Dow Expansion Project Halted

The Dow Expansion Project, set to be completed in May 2020, has officially been halted in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

First announced on March 14, 2019 as a part of a $5 million gift to the college from President of Serra Automotive and Albion alumnus Joe Serra and his wife, Julie, the Dow Expansion Project is a $3.2 million project that looks to improve the Dow center with the addition of a new entrance with a renovated lobby; a 5,000-square-foot expansion for a weight room and cardio center; the creation of a multipurpose room; renovated locker rooms and restrooms as well as new gender-neutral restrooms; new offices for some of the athletic administration staff; new flooring; air conditioning in the atrium; and a smoothie bar near the new entrance.

While concerns about COVID-19 resulted in numerous policy changes and event cancelations by Albion College, the Dow Expansion Project remained unaffected until recently. However, on Monday, when Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order in response to growing concerns about COVID-19, things changed.

“The COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on the Dow construction project until yesterday when the Governor issued her ’Stay at Home’ executive order,” said Matthew Arend, Albion College athletic director, via email. “As a result, all work on that project has halted until April 13 when the executive order is scheduled to be lifted.”

In the event that Whitmer’s executive order is extended past April 13, construction of the Dow will be further postponed.