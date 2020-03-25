Alumni Reminiscence About The Rock

The Rock, located on Albion’s quad, was donated as the senior class gift in 1899. Since then, it has served as a meeting place and message board for hundreds of students. Many milestones have been celebrated on the rock, like LGBQT+ “Coming Out” Week or even the change of email systems. The Rock is updated with messages created with paint almost daily.

No one truly knows how big The Rock is under its many layers of paint, but, despite that, its meaning to the students of Albion has never been called into question.

(Photos courtesy of Albion College Archives and Special Collections).