Albion College Archives Sheds a Light on Women’s History

March marks both Women’s History Month and the centennial anniversary of the nineteenth amendment, which gave American women the right to vote. The Albion College archives is celebrating this with an exhibit displaying women in Albion’s history.

Inspired by an exhibit celebrating women’s suffrage in Washington D.C., the display was made by Lauren Bergeron, a sophomore from Riverfront, Mich. and student worker for the archives. Bergeron created the display shortly after the spring semester began on January 16.

The display, found outside the archives on the third floor of Mudd, follows a chronological history of women at Albion College. Elements of the

display include photographs of women students who attended when Albion College was still the Albion Female Collegiate Institute; letters from suffragist and alum Anna Howard Shaw; and mementos from the various women-led protests on campus.

“There have been plenty of times in Albion College’s history where the women on campus stood up for justice in the face of injustice and succeeded in their goal,” said Bergeron. “I really enjoyed having the opportunity to explore the history of Albion’s women and share it with the rest of the school.”