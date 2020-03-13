Pleiad Wins Overall Award and Ten Individual Awards in Michigan Press Association College Paper Contest

March 13, 2020 Jordan Revenaugh News 1

On March 12, the Michigan Press Association (MPA) announced the winners of its annual College Better Newspaper Contest. Earning 520 points, The Pleiad took second place in the College Newspaper of the Year contest for its division, coming behind first-place winner Michigan State and ahead of third-place winner Grand Valley.  In addition, five Pleiad team members and three former team members were recognized by the MPA as 2019 College Better Newspaper Contest awardees. 

After some deliberation, members of The Pleiad team submitted what they decided were the best possible entries from the 2018-2019 school year. These entries were submitted in November and were subsequently judged by non-Michigan journalists against similar publications, including Michigan State and Grand Valley.

The Pleiad’s winning submissions are as follows:

Investigative Reporting

Feature Story

Column

Best Writer

  • First Place: Evan Rieth
  • Second Place: Jordan Revenaugh

Features Photo

News-Only Photo

Best Photographer

  • Third Place: Gabby Henrikson
  • Honorable Mention: Jessica Behrman

The Best Writer and Best Photographer categories were decided based off of a portfolio of multiple entries. With four wins overall, The Pleiad earned more prizes than any school in its division in those two categories.

Additionally, after winning six awards in 2009, two in 2013 and five in 2018, this year, with 10 awards, marks the most awards The Pleiad has ever won in a single year of entering MPA’s College Better Newspaper Contest.

About Jordan Revenaugh 45 Articles
Jordan Revenaugh is a junior from Rochester, Michigan. An aspiring journalist and author, she is a double major in psychology and English with a creative writing concentration. In addition to being Editor-in-Chief of the Pleiad, Jordan runs cross country and track, is a part of Delta Gamma and InterVarsity, and is a dedicated avocado enthusiast.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*