Winter Intramural Sports Update

As spring break approaches, Albion’s intramural (IM) sports continue to strive for success. Albion’s intramural sports teams are a set of student led recreational sports teams that play against each other competitively.

Basketball

The eight IM basketball teams have reached the semi finals and finals stretch of their seasons. Seeded first for the basketball playoff tournament is captain Ethan Fennell’s team. Close behind is captain Mike Martin’s team with a 6-2 regular season record. The first playoff game for the teams was Tuesday, which resulted in another win for Martin’s team.

Martin, a senior from Farmington Hills, Mich., says that since IM teams are student-led, this season has been a lesson in teamwork for his team.

“It’s all students. That means we’re relying on people to substitute out and let other people get some time to play when they feel like they haven’t played,” Martin said. “That’s a challenge, but we’ve been getting better.”

This season has also served as a farewell to Albion for Martin’s team, which is made up of mainly seniors.

“We play really well when we’re calm and collected and don’t let it get to our heads too much,” said Martin. “Because at the end of the day, we’re just there to have a good time.”

Indoor Soccer

The IM indoor soccer teams are also wrapping up a successful season.

Some of the captains leading the teams are Michael Martinez, Angel Rodriguez and Moses Jatta. All teams have remained evenly matched throughout the winter season, with Martinez’s, Rodriguez’s and Jatta’s being the most consistent. The teams entered playoffs and played Tuesday evening.

Jatta, a sophomore from Madison, Wis., led his team to an undefeated regular season. For Jatta, who is also a player on the varsity soccer team, IM soccer has been a good way to spend time with friends and teammates alike.

“[IM soccer is] a little mixture between people who play in varsity sports and who don’t play in varsity sports. We all just have fun and play around,” Jatta said. “We’re just all going to play and just make fun of it.”

Sand Volleyball

Following Spring Break, sand volleyball will return in front of the Dow, weather permitting. Interested students should contact Coach Greg Polsanek at gpolsanek@albion.edu for additional information.