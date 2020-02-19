Union Board Hosts S’Winter

On Saturday, Union board hosted S’winter, an event intending to bring a little bit of summer into the gloomy winter, in the Kellogg Center Stacks.

The KC was decorated to bring out summer vibes as songs that bring the summer essence played in the background. The event featured sandcastle building, snow cones, seashell painting, mini-golf, a cookout and a bubble machine. Each table was decorated with stress balls that looked like beach balls, union board frisbees and mini bottles of bubbles.

The event also featured a buffet-style cook-out that served hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with chicken, tofu shish kebabs, walking tacos and a variety of fruits.