Union Board Hosts S’Winter

February 19, 2020 Erin Lathrop Features 0

Union board hosted S’winter, an event which brought a little bit of summer into winter. Jazmin Rosas, a junior from Houston, painted seashells during the S’winter event (Photo by Erin Lathrop).

On Saturday, Union board hosted S’winter, an event intending to bring a little bit of summer into the gloomy winter, in the Kellogg Center Stacks. 

 The KC was decorated to bring out summer vibes as songs that bring the summer essence played in the background. The event featured sandcastle building, snow cones, seashell painting, mini-golf, a cookout and a bubble machine. Each table was decorated with stress balls that looked like beach balls, union board frisbees and mini bottles of bubbles.

The event also featured a buffet-style cook-out that served hamburgers and cheeseburgers, along with chicken, tofu shish kebabs, walking tacos and a variety of fruits.

Natasha Mwila, a first-year from Livonia, Mich., paints a seashell. Seashell painting was was one of the many activities to do in The Stack during the S’winter event (Photo by Erin Lathrop).
Daphne Thompson, a sophomore from Erie, Penn., and Carrie Beilfuss, a sophomore from Concord, Mich., serve snow cones to students in the back of The Stack. The flavors available were watermelon, cherry, grape and blue raspberry (Photo by Erin Lathrop).
Anthony Hopkins, a sophomore from Warren, Mich., builds a sandcastle. Sandcastle building was the first of many activities offered at the S’winter event (Photo by Erin Lathrop).
A plate of from the cook-out buffet contains a chicken shish kebab and a hamburger as well as strawberries, grapes and pineapple from the variety of fruit available (Photo by Erin Lathrop).
Jonathan Stander, a sophomore from Grosse Point, Mich., is on the first hole of nine in a mini-golf course that was held on the third floor of the Kellogg Center (Photo by Erin Lathrop).
About Erin Lathrop 11 Articles
Erin is a sophomore from Saline, MI. She is on the Track, Cross Country, and Dive team. Erin is at Albion College studying to become a nurse. She is, also, the movie trolls number one fan.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*