Rain Hinton Reaches Thousand Point Milestone

On Jan. 22, the women’s basketball team played Calvin in an MIAA conference game at Van Noord Arena. Rain Hinton, a junior forward and center from Fort Wayne, Ind., scored 17 points, leading her to become the 11th player in Albion College history to reach 1,000 career points. Going into the game, she only needed five points to reach this milestone.

Hinton is the second player this year to hit 1,000 career points. She sits on the all-time career scoring list behind Emily Bernas, current teammate and fellow 1,000-point scorer.

Being only a junior, Hinton has the rest of this season and the entirety of next season to advance her place on the leaderboard.

In the MIAA, Hinton is currently second place for total points this season with 331, only four points away from the leader. Hinton is averaging 16.6 points a game, third in the MIAA. She is also fourth in the MIAA for rebounds per game with 7.7.

On Albion women’s basketball team, Hinton has the highest average points per game and rebounds.

Besides being a career scoring leader, Hinton also holds other records at Albion. She matched the record for most rebounds in a game, 23, during a non-conference game against Hiram this year. She is also in fifth place on the single season scoring leaderboard, 411 points in 26 games during the 2018-19 season.

Hinton is a three-year varsity starter for the Britons and has started in almost every game this year, spending a total of 515 minutes on the court. This year, she hit a career high of 31 points in a single game. She has already claimed three MIAA player of the week picks this season.

During her freshman year, Hinton received an all-MIAA second team pick. Last season, she was an all-MIAA first team pick and qualified for the MIAA Academic Honor roll.

The basketball team has four conference games left in the season. Hinton has helped her team stand at 17-4 overall and 9-3 in the conference.

Hinton and her team will be on the road again on Saturday to play Kalamazoo.