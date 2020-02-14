Play Preview: “To Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” Takes a Step Outside the Box

“Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Plays in 60 Minutes” is not a traditional show. “TML” takes a step into the world of Neo-futurism, a concept that was a movement in arts, design, and architecture in the late 20th to early 21st century.

Written by Greg Allen and directed by Theater Professor Mark Hoffland, “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind” consists of 30 different mini plays, all of which the cast must put on within a 60 minute time limit. The set includes a clothesline pinned with the numbers one through 30 that allow for audience interaction in the plays. The audience will walk into the theater not knowing what, exactly, the production will be about, unless they have seen the Chicago production.

This production is based on the Chicago production of “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind,” which also included audience participation. The original script consists of 90 different screenplays that fall into a range of categories from comedy to drama.

“As a cast, we collectively went through the 90 different options and chose the 30 different plays that the audience will see,” said Chris Bell, a junior from Albion, Mich.

There will be two previews of the production on Wednesday at 8 pm. The doors will open at 7:30 pm.

The production will be held in the Herrick Black Box Theatre, which is located in the Dow. Tickets are $5 for the public and free with an Albion Student ID.

Here are the dates you can check out the show:

Friday, February 14 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19 at 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 20 at 8 p.m.

Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m.