Nature Center Hosts Tie-Dyeing Event for Earth Day

On Thursday, Albion College Whitehouse Nature Center workers hosted an event where students could tie-dye a white t-shirt with the Earth Day 50th anniversary logo from 2 to 5 p.m. The event was held again on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. for anyone who missed the Thursday opportunity. The event was created by the Center For Sustainability and the Environment as a part of the Harper Earth Day 50 anniversary gift. 300 shirts were ordered and almost all were tie-dyed in preparation for apparel on Earth Day.