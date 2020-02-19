From the Archives: The Day Albion Became a College

On Feb. 25, 1861, on a campus with only three buildings and 290 students, Principal Thomas Sinex and Board of Trustees member William H. Brockway obtained a charter from the state. This charter officially joined the Wesleyan Seminary and Female College to create Albion College. Albion college could then give out full four-year degrees to both men and women.

“The institution had changed from a locally supported seminary, similar to what we might call a high school, to an institution of higher education worthy of the title of college, granting degrees to both men and women,” said Issac Kremer, Albion Alum and creator of the Albion Interactive History.

This meant that the school no longer was a seminary with a principal, but a college with a president. Once college status was reached, Albion College began to grow into what it is today. These archival images capture how campus life changed soon after and photography became more popular.