Guest Column: I Am a Voice, Not a Victim

On October 21st, I awoke to a disgusting message written across the bathroom mirror. This message read “KKK Don’t Be Stupid or Gay.” This message means more than a simple thought or joke. It holds some type of power since members of the KKK have shown they are capable of brutalizing, terrorizing, and murdering people of color.

I have dealt with being targeted for 18 years. I was born with crosshairs on my back. I came to Albion to escape the tragic deaths and murders of black teens in Chicago. I tried to escape the crosshairs, but apparently they are still on me. I am genuinely hurt as it seems that everything I was told about Albion was false. BUT I AM NOT A VICTIM!!

Back in Chicago, I had to be constantly aware of my surroundings, and for a while here in Albion, it felt like I didn’t need to do that. But that’s changed, and I’m so tired of it. The color of my skin shouldn’t determine my basic safety.

I have been told by so many people to just brush this incident off because it was an act of immaturity. But I say fuck those responses as I will not let anyone treat me like I am not a human being. I honestly don’t know who to trust or who to open up to. I don’t know what to feel or what to say to others for advice. I don’t want I’m sorry emails or hugs and handshakes! I want change, but I fear nothing will happen.

I have dealt with things way worse. But I don’t know how to go about this situation. I could flash out and be just another angry black male, but I won’t. I have been a target for too long and won’t allow anything to alter my chance to better my life and remove my family from a bad environment.

I am a student before anything, but I will take on any role possible to better the community I am in. I am not the voice for the entire black community! I am just a single soul with a lot of things on his mind. Throughout my time at Albion, I want to be more than a student. I want to be a voice!