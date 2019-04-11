Jim Takeshita Wins Student Senate President Election

On Wednesday April 10, voting for 2019 Student Senate representatives closed at 5 p.m.

Today, Jim Takeshita, beside running mate Courtney Lamrouex, won the Student Senate presidential race. Takeshita and Lamrouex beat out presidential candidate Latrell Crenshaw and vice-presidential candidate Tasi Martinez.

Takeshita is a sophomore from Novi, Michigan, and has been a member of Student Senate since 2017. He has been involved in the Facilities Task Force and has communicated with Bon Appétit in improving dietary needs and student satisfaction.

During the campaign, Takeshita expressed concerned about how the Oaklawn transition will effect out of state students. He also expressed interest in improving residential housing on campus and would like to see the Board of Trustees tour the residential buildings on their next annual visit here.

Takeshita said that he is honored by the confidence the student body has placed in him.

“Courtney and I have been given a great responsibility to make good on promises, to continuously listen and advocate, and to represent the needs and problems of all students to the Board of Trustees and to the administration,” he said. “I would also like to congratulate Latrell and Tasi on a race well run, and I hope that they continue to listen to and work for students as members of the Student Senate.”

Lamrouex is also honored by the election results.

“I am very honored to be able to serve the student body in this capacity and I am excited to see what all of student senate can accomplish next year. I thank everyone for their support along the way!”

Andrea Sanchez, the current president of Student Senate, is excited to see the action that Takeshita and Lamrouex will bring to Student Senate in the upcoming year.

“Jim and Courtney are both willing and able to create initiatives that are obtainable in nature and have direct actions ready for them to implement if elected,” said Sanchez. “We have already started conversations on initiatives that are currently ongoing that they plan on continuing. Uniformity between each year of Student Senate and cultivation of new ideas is important as leadership changes, and I have no doubt Jim and Courtney will strive in doing so.”

Officially elected general members of Student Senate include:

Peach Norman Owen

Samantha Brand

Alexis de la Cruz

Linde Bolle

Emily Eggenberger

Jasmine Maddox

Zahra Ahmed

Marley Dawson

Fiona Houghtby

Tasi Martinez

Latrell Crenshaw

Jayla McFall

Cedria Grant

Jared Fife

Angel Ramirez

Mark Smith

Alondra Alcazar

Alex Pearcy