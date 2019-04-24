Albion Football’s Sean Kubit Has Goals Set on NFL Draft

Only six players that played collegiate football for Albion College have been selected for the NFL Draft. The most recent selection came in 2012 when the Detroit Lions selected Chris Greenwood with the 148th overall pick.

Sean Kubit, senior defensive tackle from Redford, Michigan, is hoping to be the seventh player in Albion history to be selected this weekend at the 2019 NFL Draft, which will be hosted in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kubit’s lifelong dream to play in the NFL didn’t become a reality until he came off a stellar junior season, where he recorded 46 tackles and three sacks.

“A lot of hard work and preparation over my off seasons led me to really believe I could accomplish this dream after my junior season here at Albion,” said Kubit. “My trainer and mentor, Elon, told me ‘it was time’ [to work towards the NFL], and from winter break of my junior year until now, it has been nothing but training and mentally preparing myself for whatever blessings could come my way after my senior season.”

Division III football players typically have a hard time gaining notice from NFL team scouts throughout the season. Players must prove themselves at post-season prospect camps where they perform against other high-caliber athletes from other schools.

Kubit was one of 70 athletes invited to a small-school prospect camp in Dallas where NFL teams scouted players from NCAA Division II, III, and Division I Football Championship Subdivision schools.

Following the day of competition, Kubit was one of only eight players to be selected to a national All-Star showcase camp, where he joined the ranks of other top 2019 draft prospects displaying their skillsets.

Because of his success at these camps, Kubit has had the opportunity to speak with many professional teams and gauge his potential for the draft.

“I was introduced to a lot of different people that have helped me throughout the process and provided opportunities to train and better myself for the up and coming competition and rigor of the NFL, or other professional organizations,” he said. “It has all happened fairly quickly since then, and it has made for a very busy and exciting semester.”

The success that Kubit has found on the field has also translated to his off-the-field work as well. Kubit works as the marketing and community engagement manager for a non-profit organization that his mother began after the pair took a trip to an orphanage in Haiti.

“The orphanage we would visit regularly had stopped receiving funding and was falling on even harder times,” he said. “So my mother met with the pastor that ran the orphanage and found out what they needed and came up with a different plan on ways we could help.”

These plans, now the non-profit, consist of a community garden to provide the community with food as well as raising money for the financially burdened orphanage. The money goes toward assisting the kids in the orphanage through school and supplying the orphanage with food.

Kubit’s mother will be leading a third team of volunteers down to help with the orphanage this summer.

For the time being, however, Kubit has his eyes set solely on the NFL.

Detroit and Philadelphia are at the top of his list of dream teams to play for. The list-toppers are based on the community that surrounds the Detroit Lions and the strong Christian foundation of many players on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kubit knows the NFL draft will be a tough road and hopes that any team will give him the ultimate opportunity of a professional contract.

“It would be a blessing and amazing to play for any team in the NFL… At the end of the day, though, I would go anywhere that gives me the opportunity and do my best to help their communities and be a great player for them on and off the field,” said Kubit.

Anyone interested in learning more about the non-profit organization can contact Sean Kubit at seankubit@gmail.com or on Twitter @seanK_TheRev.