$5 Million Gift Will Renovate Dow Recreation Center and Kresge Gymnasium

On Thursday March 14, Albion College President Mauri Ditzler announced that an alumnus’ gift would renovated the Dow Recreation and Wellness Center and Kresge Gymnasium. The news was presented in front of a large student body, many athletic coaches and Albion College Trustees in Baldwin Hall’s reception room.

Albion College received the $5 million dollar donation for improving the Dow and Kresge from Joseph (‘82) and Julie Serra, who were both in attendance.

“Schools at the top academically are also at the top athletically. These go hand in hand and it is impossible to have a poor student and a strong athlete,” said Ditzler.

The renovations to the Dow will begin this fall. The plan is to increase available space and equipment available for all students on campus. Ditzler said the renovation will allow student athletes and non-student athletes to exercise and learn from one another together.

Senior Sarah Subhi said she hopes the Dow renovation will encourage non-student-athletes to come and work out in a safe, non-intimidating space.

“I wanted to give back to a good cause. It was easy to settle on Albion and I hope to keep it a magical place.” said Serra, who followed Ditzler’s speech on the announcement.

No specifics have yet been given on what the Dow renovation and the Kresge addition entails. Built in 1925, Kresge is Michigan’s oldest intercollegiate athletic facility and has been renovated numerous times over the years.

There is currently no time estimation for the Kresge addition, but Serra did say, “It will get done sooner rather than later.”