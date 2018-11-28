Marshall Middle School’s Techno Hawks Teams Finish 1-4 at Home Robotics Tournament

Marshall's Techno Hawks. Photo by Gabby Henriksen.

On Nov. 17, Marshall Middle School hosted and won a FIRST-sponsored robotics qualifier competition in their gymnasium. Two teams of Techno Hawks competed against 33 other area teams for a spot in a statewide championship event.

The FIRST Tech Challenge, called Rover Ruckus, challenged teams to pick up and move blocks with their self-built bots. Teams would work in groups of two, called alliances, against another team of two in five qualifying rounds.

If a block was placed in a container or pushed into a designated zone by the robot, points were awarded to the team. The winning team would then compete against other winning teams.

Top competitors in the qualifying matches moved onto the elimination rounds, where teams were randomly grouped in four alliances of three. Then, the alliances paired off in a semifinal, then final match to win the event.

Both Techno Hawks teams won one of their five qualifying matches. Partnered with Delton Kellogg’s Team C.A.T. (3-2-0), the Red team beat the Lock Jaw of Plymouth’s West Middle School (0-5-0) and Quincy’s Batteries Not Included (2-3-0) 53-17.

The Black team, partnered with the Dow & Saginaw Arts and Science Academy Dragonators (4-1-0) beat Gull Lake’s Twisted Devils Blue (1-4-0) and Nexteer & Merrill Middle School’s Cyber Knights (3-2-0)

The Techno Hawks’ 30th and 31st-place finishes in the qualifying matches did not advance them to the finals.

The Cyborg Cats of Oxford (4-1-0), the Robo Dawgs of Ostego (4-1-0) and the CA Frost Environmental Science Academy of Grand Rapids (4-1-0) were the winning alliance.

Top teams at Marshall’s qualifier meet and other qualifying meets across Michigan will go on to compete in the statewide FIRST Championship competition, hosted in Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena Dec. 14 and 15.. The top teams of this event will advance to Worlds.

Spectators of 35 teams across Michigan gathered in Marshall Middle School’s gymnasium (Photo by Gabby Henriksen.)
One team of Mason’s Tractor Technicians in Training swept the qualifier with no losses. (Photo by Gabby Henriksen.)
The Lock Jaw of Plymouth’s West Michigan Middle School challenged and lost to the Techno Hawks Red team alliance in the qualifying round. (Photo by Gabby Henriksen.)
Ostego’s Destrobots’ (2-3-0) robot appears to leer at the camera. (Photo by Gabby Henriksen.)

The print version of this article was published before final results were posted. Some print article information was inaccurate. Corrections and additions to the original print article have been made.

    

