Editor’s Farewell

Since my first journalism class in high school, I knew I wanted to be a writer. My parents were probably awestruck because I never wanted to read or write in elementary or middle school, but something told me I should try it out just to see if I liked it. Never in a million years would I have expected to be the Editor-in-Chief of a student newspaper in college.

I came to Albion with limited journalism experience that was mostly centered around sports. In my first year, all of my articles were on sports, and I was especially proud of a piece I wrote about the underrepresentation of hockey players in America. I became the sports editor in my second year on the Pleiad, and in my first taste of editing experience, I learned a lot about deadlines and paying attention to detail. The little things always make the biggest impact.

During my junior year, I was a managing editor. This was the first time I was covering hard news and writing on events other than sports. And let me tell you, the transition was tough. I had to talk to a variety of different people and learn to write even more efficiently. I also learned what it meant to be a part of the Albion community and the importance of representing Albion.

I owe a great deal of what I learned to Emily Miller (‘17) who was the editor-in-chief that year. She was extremely patient with me and my learning process of becoming an editor, and through a lot of our experiences together, I gained invaluable knowledge about how to become a better editor and leader.

Looking back at some of my older pieces, from reporting on vandalism in downtown Albion to profiling some of Albion’s most notable alumni, I’ve realized that writing for the Pleiad has given me opportunities I would never have gotten at any other school or publication.

There are a number of people I need to thank. First, Sarah Noah in Information Technology. Without her, the Pleiad mobile site would not be anything near what it is today. So, for those of you reading this on your phone or tablet, you have her to thank for the functionality and design.

Katherine Hibbs in Institutional Advancement was an essential part of designing our print editions. We changed the size of the print editions as well as halfway through the year, and it would not have happened if Katherine hadn’t been in our corner. The work she’s done for the Pleiad over the past four years has been absolutely amazing.

The Pleiad’s faculty advisor, Glenn Deutsch, has taught me more about writing and journalism than anyone I’ve ever met. He has been a crucial advisor to the Pleiad, and without his willingness to create young, trustworthy journalists, the Pleiad would not be anywhere near where it is today.

Lastly, I want to thank my colleagues and classmates. Through four years on the Pleiad, this was the largest staff I’ve been a part of, and it was also the most fun. We have some great writers on our staff, and the future of the Pleiad is extremely bright.

Reflecting on my work with the Pleiad, I know in my heart that I gave everything I had to create the best publication possible. While this is my last story, I hope that I was able to give you, the readers, something to look forward to every week. As I leave and a new editor-in-chief takes my place, I know that everyone’s work over the past four years has helped create an amazing publication that we all can be proud of.

Photo by Steve Marowski