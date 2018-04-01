College Sees Influx of Spirit Rock Facebook Events

(Part of the Plebian — April Fools’ Edition)

Albion College’s infamous spirit rock, located on the campus quad outside Vulgamore Hall, is a beloved landmark for many students, faculty and alumni. The Rock has been coated with hundreds of layers of paint by groups from Greek life to sports teams to the occasional political protesters, giving it a new style and meaning almost every week.

Recently, students at Albion have been buzzing around an influx of Facebook event invites that have been sent out by anonymous students. Here are a few notable examples.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Andrew Wittland