Sheryl Mitchell Discusses Resignation

Albion City Manager Sheryl Mitchell announced her letter of resignation via Facebook, effective March 31. The next day, Albion City Council held a meeting to accept the letter and thanked Mitchell for her efforts.

Last week, Mitchell sat down with The Pleiad to discuss both the reasoning behind her March 11 resignation, along with future plans for the city.

Mitchell was offered a city administrator position in Oakland County, the area where she grew up. She has been the city manager of Albion since 2014.

“I will be closer to family and friends, and it was a generous offer,” she explained. “The timing was right.”

During her time as city manager of Albion, Mitchell has spurred many programs and partnerships of which she believes has greatly benefited the community. She specifically cited youth involvement programs like the youth cadet public safety program and junior optimist club as focal points of her career.

It is yet to be determined who will fill Mitchell’s place, as open interviews were held on March 22 by City Council. Regardless, she feels as though the council has many great opportunities ahead of them in terms of city development.

“I would hope they’d keep the positive progress and momentum going,” she said. “There’s a lot already started, and to make certain that it keeps going in terms of redevelopment and revitalization.”

Among the redevelopment projects is Project Rising Tide. Governor Snyder recently met with Albion officials to discuss the program which works to provide at-risk communities with the tools to establish economic stability. She also emphasized the importance of the partnerships the city has made with organizations and communities across the state, and how she hopes those will remain strong after her departure.

Despite her career change, Albion holds a very special place in Mitchell’s heart.

“Albion is truly a jewel, and its people are so resilient and passionate about this space and place, and hopefully they have been reinvigorated to see the potential,” said Mitchell. “Now is the opportunity for each and every person to find their way of being a part of the brighter future.”

