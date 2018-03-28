Comedian Michael Che Announced as 2018 Big Show

Albion College’s Big Show will feature Michael Che, a stand-up comedian best known for his work with Saturday Night Live where he is a co-head writer and co-anchor of the sketch “Weekend Update.”

Che will take the Washington Gardner High School stage on Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m.

This will be the second year in a row that Albion College has staged the Big Show at Washington Gardner. American rapper and singer Bryce Vine opened for singer Natalie La Rose, the headliner of the 2017 Big Show.

Che will be the first comedian to headline the Big Show since Demetri Martin in 2015.

Che was named one of Rolling Stone’s top 50 funniest people in 2013, citing his “cagey political humor” and “broad, poignant observational bits.”

Free tickets for Albion College students will be available on Monday, April 9. Tickets will be available in the Campus Programs and Organizations office on the third floor of the Kellogg Center, or at various Union Board tables in the Kellogg Center at posted times.

Students can pick up their ticket until April 12, and if there are still tickets available after April 12, students can pick up an additional guest ticket.

Albion College faculty and staff can pick up their tickets from Friday, April 13 to Monday, April 16 while tickets last.

Photo via Albion College Union Board.