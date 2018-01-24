The Return of Vine

It has now been one year since Vine ended. Vine, the six-second video social app, was shut down on January 17, 2017, after Twitter took ownership of the app. Since then, there have been many loyal fans keeping their favorite vines alive through social media posts and YouTube compilations.

Thanks to their loyalty, Vine may soon be making a comeback.

The original founder of Vine, Dom Hofmann, tweeted a photo containing a “V2” logo on December 6, 2017, after receiving many requests for the app to come back. The tweet went viral and now has over 200,000 retweets and 500,000 likes. He later tweeted photos of himself working on the app. Hofmann has already registered the app’s ID in the Apple Store.

Hofmann has said he doesn’t want V2 to be like other apps such as Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. He will not be including any filters, including face filters and geofilters.

The app will be funded by Hofmann himself, giving him more control over what the app will be like. He sent a tweet saying there will be three principles for V2: giving an equal voice to every artist, being as generous as possible to the artists and having an absolutely non-toxic community.

Many former popular Viners have taken to YouTube since the removal of Vine. Some of those stars have been involved in internet scandals, such as Logan Paul’s recent suicide forest video.

There has been speculation as to whether or not V2 will be successful. Since being shut down, other apps have had many updates to their video options, such as Instagram and Facebook now offering stories. Updates like these had a lot to do with Vine’s failure in the first place. If V2 is not able to separate itself from its competition, Vine may see failure again.

Loyal fans of Vine around campus are excited about the new V2 app.

“I think the app has the potential to be better, but there is also a potential for it to be worse,” says Grace Connolly, a first-year from Chicago. “I think most of the good Viners have moved on to YouTube, so they might not come back.”

“The app has been gone for so long that people will be excited for it to be back, so I think it will be a successful comeback,” says Natalie Geister, a first-year from Macomb, Michigan.

The V2 app is rumored to be released as early as May 2018.

Photo via Twitter