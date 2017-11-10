City Council: Computers, Commerce and Commonwealth

Students of Albion College’s Economics department gave a presentation at Albion’s City Council meeting Monday, discussing how City Hall can upgrade its technology in a cost-effective and efficient way.

The students included Maggie Troost, Sarah Castellano, Jim Chapman, Zach Haapala, Sean Barlett and Ryan Soekarmoen. They were doing the presentation as part of their Economics and Management 359 class, taught by professor Vicki Baker. They conducted extensive research into the cost of purchasing new laptops for the council members, as well as technical support and cloud-sharing service.

The students were given a hypothetical $10,000 budget for the project and ended $3,500 under. They also proposed that City Hall start using WOW! Cable and internet service, which they determined would be a substantial cost-saving measure that would also yield better internet speeds over the current provider. Currently the City Hall building is locked into a contract with AT&T until 2019. The students recommended waiting until that contract expired.

In other news

Later in the meeting, Eric Worley, the new president of the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, introduced himself to the council and announced an event to take place in Albion on December 1 called Albion Aglow.

Some downtown businesses will extend their hours to 5 to 9 p.m. Event-goers can collect stamps in each participating business on a game form handed out. Completed forms will be turned into the Chamber of Commerce or any participating business. Participants are then entered into a grand prize drawing of a one-night stay in Albion’s future Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.

At 6 p.m., tree lighting will take place at Bournellis Park, right by the American Molder Statue, followed by an Albion Aglow Parade. The event will conclude with a visit from Santa at 9 p.m. at Kids ‘N’ Stuff Museum.

The council also approved an apportionment of funds to go a city-owned well system named Starr #2. They also voted to retain the same tax auditing service they used last fiscal year, Abraham & Gaffney, P.C., for this fiscal year.

Photo by Jack Schocker