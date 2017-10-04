Ski and Snowboard Club Starting Anew

With winter just around the corner most people are dreading the impending cold temperatures and snowfall, but Albion College’s Ski and Snowboard Club is certainly looking forward to it. After being inactive for a few years, Caledonia, Michigan, sophomore Madelin Darby is getting the club up and running again.

“I was walking around Briton Bash my first year and I noticed [the Ski and Snowboard Club] wasn’t there, but it was listed as one of the clubs [online]… So I reached out through the Albion App and found someone interested in helping me get it started,” said Darby. “It’s pretty much entirely new.”

After a successful recruitment at this year’s Briton Bash, the organization has about 15 consistent members, and they hope numbers will grow once people hear about the trips, which are open to people of all experience levels. There will be trips geared towards both beginners and more advanced skiers and snowboarders. Currently they plan to go to Caberfea Peaks over winter break and are considering trips to Boyne Mountain, Mt. Brighton, Bittersweet Ski Area and Schuss Mountain.

Considering she is passionate enough to start the club back up, Darby is no novice on the hills. She has been skiing since she was 3 years old and knows how to snowboard as well.

“Some of my favorite memories come from my high school ski team. We competitively raced with other high schools, so I think a lot of fun memories come from that and also a lot of crashes, but those are fun as long as you end up OK.”

Depending on interest, there is the potential for the club to become both competitive as well as provide an enjoyable day trip. This would allow more competitive individuals to sign up to race others at skiing or snowboarding events, but the organization would remain a club not a varsity sport. Beginners or people who just enjoy skiing and snowboarding could go on the trips and enjoy the slopes at their leisure.

“There might be a competitive side of it coming up….There is a low-key race team at one of the hills nearby so we might try to get into that a little bit and then also we do fun trips that people can sign up for,” said Darby.

Rental fees are included in their budget as well as transportation, but if you have your own equipment the club has waxing supplies to maintain any ski’s and snowboards as well.

Photo provided by Madelin Darby