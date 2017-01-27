 Google+
Bohm II Opens, Offers Intimate Viewing

Posted On: January 27, 2017

Despite light flurries and a dysfunctional pair of ceremonial ribbon-cutting scissors, the Bohm II, Albion’s second movie theater, opened Wednesday [...]

Albion Fellows Bridge the College and Community Gap

Posted On: December 02, 2016

A little over two years ago, Albion College President Mauri Ditzler announced during a press conference that an initiative would [...]

Bohm II Opens, Offers Intimate Viewing

2017 Oscar Predictions

January 27, 2017
Fraternity Recruitment Sees New System

January 27, 2017
Albion Swim Continues Upward Push

January 27, 2017

Bohm II Opens, Offers Intimate Viewing

Fraternity Recruitment Sees New System

January 27, 2017
Bigger Is Better: Gina’s Gearing for Grand Re-Opening

January 25, 2017
The Bohm II: A New Screen

December 04, 2016

Opinion: Why Casey Affleck Still Deserves an Oscar

Pleiad Staff Book Recommendations

December 01, 2016
Opinion: Jabrill Peppers Should Top Everyone’s Heisman Shortlist

November 21, 2016
Opinion: What ‘Up North’ Really Means

November 16, 2016

Albion Swim Continues Upward Push

Brits Swimmer Takes to the Sea

January 20, 2017
Season Preview: Track and Field

December 02, 2016
Sal Konkle, Marshall Redhawks Girls Basketball Coach, Named Coach of the Year

December 02, 2016

2017 Oscar Predictions

Review: Top Girls

November 30, 2016
Maybe We Shouldn’t Do the Time Warp Again

October 24, 2016
Albion’s Big Read Commences With Holland Park Event

October 07, 2016

