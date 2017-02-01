An In-Depth Look at the Ludington CenterFebruary 01, 2017 - (0) comments
As a town bouncing back from economic hardships over the years, Albion is beginning to find the spark it once had. An integral part of improving Albion has been bringing Albion College faculty and students together with community members. This […]
‘Loveable Radical’ Eugene Robinson Speaks On Moving Forward at Albion MLK ConvocationJanuary 31, 2017 - (0) comments
Last night, the Albion community and Albion College campus gathered downtown together in the historic Bohm Theater for the 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. Convocation. Professors, students, faculty members, community leaders and members of the local NAACP chapter filled almost […]
Octavia Crawford-Turner Bestows Albion With Expressive MomentsJanuary 30, 2017 - (0) comments
I slipped through the side door of the Albion Alternative High School, assigned to cover the city’s mayoral candidate forum being held in its cafeteria. At the click of the door, a dozen heads turned toward me. Given their perplexed […]
Bohm II Opens, Offers Intimate ViewingJanuary 27, 2017 - (0) comments
Despite light flurries and a dysfunctional pair of ceremonial ribbon-cutting scissors, the Bohm II, Albion’s second movie theater, opened Wednesday evening to a crowd of approximately 80 people for small tours and refreshments. After four months of renovations, the unoccupied […]
Latest
An In-Depth Look at the Ludington CenterPosted On: February 01, 2017
As a town bouncing back from economic hardships over the years, Albion is beginning to find the spark it once [...]
Featured
Albion Fellows Bridge the College and Community GapPosted On: December 02, 2016
A little over two years ago, Albion College President Mauri Ditzler announced during a press conference that an initiative would [...]
Bigger Is Better: Gina's Gearing for Grand Re-Opening
Thanks Sarah this is a very nice article.
Do's and don'ts for guys when asking a girl out
So there's this girl I like in my high school religious club, and afte
How College Fails High School Sweethearts — Distance rarely makes the heart grow fonder
Best Wishes!! Appreciate this site, so much info that is actually info
How College Fails High School Sweethearts — Distance rarely makes the heart grow fonder
I have been with my boyfriend since sophomore year of high school. We
Songs That Got Their Start in Albion
This song is very awesome and is ms gargone in that video