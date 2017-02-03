Super Bowl LI Preview and PredictionFebruary 03, 2017 - (0) comments
The Atlanta Falcons are making their first Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, Feb. 5, and they’re looking to win the city of Atlanta’s first major championship since the 1995 Braves’ World Series victory. However, they’re going up against arguably the […]
President Ditzler on Borders, Principles and the Need for Meaningful ActionFebruary 02, 2017 - (0) comments
Guest Piece by President Mauri Ditzler These are interesting, challenging and confusing days in America. For many, a new administration’s policies have them wondering where they fit into America and concerned about what America holds for them. I […]
A Conversation with Eugene RobinsonFebruary 01, 2017 - (0) comments
On Jan. 30, Washington Post columnist Eugene Roberts gave a speech at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Convocation at the Bohm Theatre in downtown Albion. While he was in town, The Pleiad was given the opportunity to sit down […]
An In-Depth Look at the Ludington CenterFebruary 01, 2017 - (0) comments
As a town bouncing back from economic hardships over the years, Albion is beginning to find the spark it once had. An integral part of improving Albion has been bringing Albion College faculty and students together with community members. This […]
Albion Fellows Bridge the College and Community GapPosted On: December 02, 2016
A little over two years ago, Albion College President Mauri Ditzler announced during a press conference that an initiative would [...]
