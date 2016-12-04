The Bohm II: A New ScreenDecember 04, 2016 - (0) comments
During a visit to the Bohm Theatre, the students of Assistant Professor Andy Boyan’s mass communications class were lucky enough to meet with Executive Director, Nancy Doyal. She grabbed the attention of the class when she announced a new addition […]
Can He Do It? Trump’s Ultimate Negotiation TestDecember 02, 2016 - (0) comments
Trump: I say trade, you say China! Trade! *China!* Trade! *China* Maybe this isn’t exactly how the President-elect’s rallies went down but if you watched the debates, you would think this was the standard roll call at each gathering. So […]
Albion Fellows Bridge the College and Community GapDecember 02, 2016 - (0) comments
A little over two years ago, Albion College President Mauri Ditzler announced during a press conference that an initiative would provide full tuition as well as room and board for 10 local high schoolers to attend Albion College. In return, […]
The Gift of Faculty HousingDecember 02, 2016 - (0) comments
In February 2015, at a board meeting, a gift was announced that would impact students, faculty and staff and the Albion community. The gift provides faculty housing on Superior Street in the form of forgivable loans. Albion alumni Judy (‘86) […]
Latest
Brits Swimmer Takes to the SeaPosted On: January 20, 2017
Each year, Albion students have opportunity to study all over the world, including Spain, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Last [...]
Featured
The Bohm II: A New ScreenPosted On: December 04, 2016
During a visit to the Bohm Theatre, the students of Assistant Professor Andy Boyan’s mass communications class were lucky enough [...]
Songs That Got Their Start in Albion
This song is very awesome and is ms gargone in that video
Opinion: College Failing Students After the Election through Safe Spaces
What you should be bemoaning is that BOTH political parties and the co
Opinion: College Failing Students After the Election through Safe Spaces
Superb !!!!
Opinion: I Do Not Mind Differences of Opinion. I Do Mind Hate.
Thanks for this! I've been hearing so much indignation from self-ident
Opinion: College Failing Students After the Election through Safe Spaces
Wonderful article, Morgan! Your courage in expressing your minority