Bohm II Opens, Offers Intimate ViewingJanuary 27, 2017 - (0) comments
Despite light flurries and a dysfunctional pair of ceremonial ribbon-cutting scissors, the Bohm II, Albion’s second movie theater, opened Wednesday evening to a crowd of approximately 80 people for small tours and refreshments. After four months of renovations, the unoccupied […]
2017 Oscar PredictionsJanuary 27, 2017 - (0) comments
As another year has gone by, another fresh batch of cinematic revelations has sent moviegoers flocking to their nearest theatre to immerse themselves in Hollywood’s greatest (and worst) flicks of the year. Only a select few films, however, will be […]
Fraternity Recruitment Sees New SystemJanuary 27, 2017 - (0) comments
This year the six men’s fraternities – Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Tau Delta, Sigma Chi, Sigma Nu and Tau Kappa Epsilon – will implement a new way of recruiting pledges. In the past, recruitment for the men […]
Albion Swim Continues Upward PushJanuary 27, 2017 - (0) comments
Forget the fact that you haven’t seen the sun in three weeks, the future’s looking bright for both Albion swim teams as each is now settled in the national top 25 rankings. The men are ranked 15th in the College […]
Albion Fellows Bridge the College and Community GapPosted On: December 02, 2016
A little over two years ago, Albion College President Mauri Ditzler announced during a press conference that an initiative would [...]
